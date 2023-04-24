I love stories and anecdotes. They are memorable, easy to repeat, and catchy. As I stated at the Chamber of Commerce “State of the District” address last week though, an anecdote is not data. In my article last week, I told you I would be coming back this week to share data and evidence regarding our students’ performance and I am here to follow up on that commitment.
Let’s start with Gifted and Talented. From 2015-2016 to 2022-2023, we have seen a 94.7% increase in the number of students identified. We now have over 1,000 G/T students at VISD. These previously unidentified students are now receiving more opportunities and more challenges. As our students matriculate through the system, they will be ever more challenged and inspired to grow in their genius.
Some of you may have been at our AVID awards ceremonies at West HS and at East HS. If you are connected with this program in any way, you have likely noticed a huge increase in the number of students who participate. This has been a purposeful and focused effort on the part of the school district to ensure every student finds a pathway to success through high school. How much of an increase, you ask? 269% since 2018-2019. Almost 2,000 students participated in this last year.
Let’s move to Pre-Advanced Placement (Pre AP). Since 2015-2016, we have seen an increase of 155% in the number of students who are taking Pre-AP coursework. And it’s not just that more students are in the program, they are taking a lot more courses. The total number of courses is up 195% in that same period. In 2022-23, our students took nearly 8,000 Pre-AP courses.
This leads us to AP courses. We have had a 61.9% increase in the number of students involved in our AP courses at West and East high schools between 2017-2018 and 2022-2023.
But I am certain you are thinking, “great, more kids in the courses, but how are they doing?” Well, I am glad you asked.
The percentage of students who have passed with a 3, 4, or 5 has increased by 43.2% in this same time frame.
What about dual credit? The number of dual credit courses taken is up 93% in the past five years. West High School students took 124 dual credit courses in 2019. In 2023, that number is 173. East High School course count increased from 88 to 236.
Career and Tech Ed is a huge focus for us as well so let me share some program information. All of the data that follows is from 2016-2017 to 2022-2023. With over 1,000 students participating in agriculture, food and natural resources, we have seen a 202.8% increase in that period. Architecture and construction have gone from 10 students to 241 (a 2,000% increase). Arts, audio visual, and tech have increased from 170 students to 736. Business, marketing, and finance have increased 141.5%. Education has increased over 1,000% with 515 students enrolled. This is a fantastic success due in large part to our growing P-TECH initiative. Health science is up 48.3%. Law is up 14%, STEM is up 35.5% with over 200 students enrolled in STEM programming. More kids, learning more. More, more, more!
Oh, and finally graduation rates. We underperformed the state average in 2016 and 2017 when it came to our graduation rate. Starting in 2018, we have seen a marked increase. We have a four-year graduation rate of 96%, while the state average remains at 90.3%.
These number just seem crazy, right? How is it possible that so many more students are finding themselves in either AP, Dual Credit, or CTE? It is all about pathways. We endeavor to ensure every student is challenged in a way that is appropriate for them as there are no lesser paths through high school. The secret is to give our students (and caregivers) the opportunity to jump on a pathway that fits their learning style and expectations. Helping our students find their path is key to our success now and in the future. We are committed to ensuring every student graduates with an “&.”
So how are we doing? In a word, amazing. Our students, their parents and caregivers, and our teachers are remarkable human beings with a never-ending drive toward continuous improvement. I love sharing this real data with anyone who will listen because this is the true story of our school district, and we all have a lot to be proud of. I hope you found some piece of information in this article and are willing to share it with someone the next time you are asked about the quality of Victoria ISD schools.