As the superintendent of Victoria Independent School District, there is one question I hear more than any other, especially at the start of a new academic year: "How are the children?"
On the surface, it's a straightforward question, aimed perhaps at gauging the success of our educational programs, the effectiveness of our safety measures, or even our enrollment.
But as we embark on the 2023-2024 school year, and with the VISD theme of “all in, all year, all together” in mind, I invite our community to join me in considering this question in a more profound context.
As an indicator of community health: Among the Maasai, an African community, "How are the children?" is a customary greeting, almost equivalent to how we ask "how are you?" in American culture. For the Maasai, the well-being of children is a communal barometer. If the children are well, the society is well.
Similarly, when our children thrive academically, emotionally and physically, it reflects positively on our entire community—from teachers and parents to local businesses and organizations. It forces us to ask: Are we fostering an environment conducive to learning, growth, and overall well-being?
As a moral barometer, the question serves as a reminder that our youngest members are often the most vulnerable, and their well-being should be at the forefront of any moral society. The state of our children's health, safety and education offers insight into our communal values and ethics. Are we providing them with the tools they need to lead fulfilling, meaningful lives? Are we instilling in them the values of respect, compassion, and resilience? Are they equipped to navigate the ever-evolving challenges of the 21st century?
As a focus on the future, we recognize our children are not just students in a classroom; they are the future leaders, entrepreneurs, and caretakers of our society. The attention, education and care we invest in them today will shape our community for years to come. Asking "how are the children?" compels us to focus on long-term planning and investment in youth services, educational reform, and community outreach.
This question is not just a passive inquiry but a call to responsibility. It's a challenge to each of us (educators, parents, and community members) to take an active role in nurturing our children. Whether that means volunteering at your local school, participating in community activities, or advocating for better educational resources, we all have a part to play.
The question also serves to remind us of the emotional and psychological aspects of raising a child. It’s a touchpoint that connects us through a shared concern for the welfare and happiness of our children.
Emotional well-being is as important as academic success, and asking about the children urges us to consider their mental and emotional states.
As a community, we have the opportunity to direct this question toward actionable change in public policy. Are our schools adequately funded? Do our educational programs meet the diverse needs of our student body? If the answer is no, then the question serves as a call to action to reevaluate and improve how children are served in Victoria and throughout Texas.
In our fast-paced world, it's easy to forget the importance of personal connections. Asking about the well-being of our children can serve to strengthen our community bonds. This simple question can spark meaningful conversations that lead to stronger, more interconnected communities.
So, as we begin another academic year, I challenge everyone to consider the deeper implications of the question, "How are the children?" Let it be more than a polite inquiry or a casual conversation starter. Let it inspire us to come together as a community to evaluate, plan and act. This question, seemingly simple yet profoundly meaningful, should not just be an echo in our hallways; it should be a guiding principle in our boardrooms, classrooms, and homes. It’s a call to action for every teacher crafting a lesson plan, every parent attending a PTA meeting, and every community member who advocates for our schools.
I ask that we all take a moment, particularly in these initial weeks of the school year, to internalize this question. And then, let’s spend the rest of the year answering it through our actions. The ultimate goal is that, when next summer comes and we again ask, "How are the children?," the answer will be unequivocal: "They are well, because we have made it so."