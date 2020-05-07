Victoria County commissioners, at long last, can see the elephant in the room.
How they have missed it for more than a year is puzzling at best, but their improved vision is encouraging.
At their meeting April 27, commissioners declared they were done trying to get answers from Virtus Group, a company that did millions of dollars worth of work for them after Hurricane Harvey. They said they would not pay the remaining balance of $352,000 because Virtus had not provided sufficient documentation of work performed.
Commissioners Kevin Janak and Gary Burns, who have been at odds through most of the Harvey mess, even agreed on this description of how Virtus has dealt with the county: “It was like a circus.”
Until now, commissioners Janak, Clint Ives and Danny Garcia and County Judge Ben Zeller have maintained the county handled well, given difficult circumstances, the spending of Harvey recovery money. Burns has joined community leaders in expressing concerns the county mishandled about $4 million.
Now that Victoria commissioners are in unison with their concerns about Virtus, also known as Commercial Restoration Company, they need to review all of the company’s work and not just the amount not yet paid. At the April 27 meeting, Burns said he would make sure a full review is part of an upcoming independent forensic audit.
This is critical because the county already has paid Virtus about $1.85 million to repair county buildings. This doesn’t include the $352,000 the county decided to not pay after Virtus missed repeated deadlines for providing more information. The county’s insurance company, the Texas Association of Counties, also has paid Virtus $1.63 million.
The bottom line: Virtus has not properly accounted for almost $4 million of taxpayer money. The forensic audit commissioners finally agreed to conduct will need to encompass all of the Harvey work.
The COVID-19 emergency has understandably distracted many people from how local government handled Harvey money. But the pandemic also serves as a reminder of how essential it is that strong checks and balances are in place to be sure taxpayer money is handled carefully and properly.
Refugio County realized the problem last year, filing a lawsuit against the Texas Association of Counties, which also sent Virtus there to handle Harvey damages. The next scheduled hearing for that suit is July 8.
Now that Victoria commissioners have turned part of Virtus’ invoices over to its attorney, they should keep all legal options open regarding recovering previous payments. A great deal remains left to be learned about the elephant in the room.
When many millions of taxpayer dollars are at stake, the circus is never far from town.
