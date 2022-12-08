It's hard to believe in a community like we have here in South Texas there are so many pockets of poverty, of food insecurity and of just plain hunger.
You can see snippets of it on the street corners around the region, with men and women holding cardboard signs seeking help.
That's just the proverbial tip of the iceberg.
Hunger stretches into homes and apartments in just about every corner of the Crossroads. Single moms or dads barely scraping by with rent and household expenses who just can't afford three square meals a day. Grandparents caring for young ones while the parents work are hardly making it on their Social Security income, some struggle even with pensions or part-time work bringing in extra money.
That is why there are food providers like Christ's Kitchen, the Salvation Army and other resources.
Well, they get the food they serve people from the same source, in general — the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
The food bank provides literally millions of pounds of food to these organizations and many others in an 11-county region with Victoria County as a central point. It even provides some meals to individuals in immediate need. This need grew two times by multiples over and again in the past 10 years: Shortly after Hurricane Harvey devastated the region and then again during the COVID-19 pandemic, which still haunts us today.
As we're reporting today, the food bank 10 years ago distributed nearly 3 million pounds of food; after Harvey in 2017, the need increased, and over 5.4 million pounds of food were provided. Then, after the pandemic's first year, that need rose, and nearly 9 million pounds of food were delivered to individuals in the food bank's service area.
These are your neighbors, your customers, your clients, your patients, maybe your parents or your children and grandchildren.
As the holiday season nears, so does the need for food and for help. The food bank could always use a hand preparing meals or boxes and bags of food to distribute, and it accepts food from sources like HEB, Aldi, Walmart and the like. But it also can use good old American greenbacks to fund its services.
If you have time, consider giving some of it to the food bank. If you have lettuce, and we're not talking the salad fixing, it sure would be a good way to provide healthy meals to children and seniors, as well men and women living and working in our community.
With that in mind, there are so many good, honest charitable organizations in the Crossroads, you may even wish to spread the wealth around.
But with food a necessity to survive and for children to thrive, the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent is one place to look when making charitable choices this year. After all, if our neighbors are hungry, will it really be a merry Christmas?