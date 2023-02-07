We must learn what we can from the decisions - good and bad - that were made by public officials in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic so we can more effectively respond to a similar event in the future. That’s a constructive undertaking, and it should be conducted in a manner that doesn’t create dangerous incentives against making necessary choices for the common good. Unfortunately, this is not what our Congressman and his colleagues on Speaker McCarthy's select committee have in mind.
It's a central function of democratic government to mediate the boundaries between individual rights and collective welfare. Difficult enough in normal times, in the face of a fast-emerging and potentially devastating danger to the latter, the challenge is multiplied. COVID presented a moving target as authorities scrambled to gain a useful understanding of both its consequences and causes so some rational response could be crafted. But in the time it took for this learning curve to play out, tough calls had to be made without sufficient information that would rain uneven consequences on those they impacted. Those who made them did so at great risk. It was never reasonable to expect they would get them all right, but hindsight's bright sunshine sometimes causes glare that prevents us from appreciating the difficulty they actually faced.
A serious and sober appraisal of these decisions in light of the real-time and often imperfect information available to those charged with making them will reveal some as the only rational choice given the dearth of information on one hand and devastating stakes of not acting on the other. Others will be seen literally as toss-ups: no appreciable weight favoring one choice over the other, and the decision made – in hindsight – was clearly right or wrong. Some, too, will prove boneheaded even in light of what was known. In any event, this is the inquiry our elected officials owe us.
Sadly, the situation is a gift to our current state of politics, which are too willing to overlook the nuance of responsible public policy if there's an opportunity instead to appeal to our predilection for killing messengers rather than dealing with the bad news they bring. And so, rather than trying to become smarter from the devastation wrought by the virus, the select committee will instead just offer up a sacrifice. Congressman Cloud, in an email announcing his appointment to that committee, polled its recipients asking whether “Fauci” (apparently it is fashionable now to omit his customary honorific) needs to be “held accountable” for his role in the COVID pandemic, which it defines thusly: “it’s past time that we finally get some answers on Fauci’s never ending alarmist rhetoric that kept our kids out of school way longer than necessary, plummeting test scores nationwide and sending us on a downward spiral towards tyranny.”
Having already diagnosed who the villain is and what he did, the committee figures to publicly hang him. According to Congressman Cloud, the problem wasn't that friends of mine and likely yours died or had their lives materially impaired by a deadly disease to which we thankfully were able to mount a reasonably good public health response, it was Dr. Fauci’s “alarmist rhetoric.” Our children were kept out of school too long and their test scores suffered. Perhaps so, but most didn’t die and they can take another test tomorrow. As it turned out, they infected fewer of their teachers than was feared they might, and while that’s good news on balance, it’s cold comfort to the families of those who were not so lucky.
And I’m at a complete loss to understand how Dr. Fauci has delivered us into the hands of tyrants. That charge is as over the top and as easily shot down as a certain late Chinese spy balloon.
The select subcommittee is as un-serious about doing something constructive as a clown car in the Fourth of July parade. It's a lynch mob out for the scalp of an earnest and devoted public servant, whose service under unbelievably difficult circumstances was every bit as admirable as the conduct of the subcommittee is abominable. But more importantly, it's dangerous public policy that ups the ante for those faced with bad choices in a public emergency, making it more likely they'll make no decision until it is possibly too late to contain the threatened harm.