Last May when the horrific massacre at the Uvalde elementary school occurred, many people called out for help for people with mental illness. That is a cry that is being made across the country.
With the deaths of 19 students and two teachers, the state is now listening. Gov. Greg Abbott has made mental health care one of his top priorities this legislative session.
The lawmakers have already set aside $2.42 billion to help address the growing need of psychiatric health care.
The Crossroads has a chance to get part of that funding to build a 60-bed psychiatric in-patient facility that would serve the seven-county region.
The area has long needed an inpatient facility. Now, when a person is deemed in need of hospitalization, they are sent to facilities in Austin or San Antonio, when beds are available. When the person is at the out-of-area facilities they are away from their family or support system and in the end must find a means to get back home when the treatment is completed.
Officials at Gulf Bend Center and Citizens Medical Center have talked about using a part of the hospital to have an 18-bed unit, but the need is greater than that.
Based in a report from the National Institute of Health, the ratio to meet a community’s needs is 34.9 beds per 100,000 people.
Texas ranks 37th for the number of psychiatric inpatient beds per 100,000 population, according to the National Institute of Health.
Of the people who undergo mental health crisis assessment by Gulf Bend, 33% are hospitalized, according to information from the center. In fiscal year 2022, Gulf Bend, alone, assisted in the hospitalization of 812 people.
That is why building a 60-bed facility is needed.
Keeping patients close to home and close to their support systems goes a long way in the treatment and ensuring follow up care.
Gulf Bend Center’s proposed 45,000-square-foot facility would cost about $35 million to build and another $2 million for startup costs and licenses.
State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst and state Rep. Genie Morrison have voiced support of the project. Mike Olson, CEO of Citizens Medical Center, also supports the project.
This type of support will help in getting the center funded.
But you, too, can help. Let your elected state officials know you too support the project for the Crossroads. The more support the project has locally, the better its chances are of getting funded.
That local support will be crucial as many other proposals are expected seeking mental health funding. Once legislators start divvying up the money, it will go quick.
We, as a community, must support the proposal. We must voice that support sooner than later.
The facility, when built, will help all people, maybe even one of your loved ones or neighbors.