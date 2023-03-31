A ton of people and businesses, as one person characterized the effort, are working hard to bring Prairie Energy Partners to the Crossroads.
The refinery, if built in Victoria County, would come to an area owned by the Victoria Navigation District. It would be the first refinery built in America in 40 years.
Negotiations are ongoing to land the $5.6 billion business. It would create 1,250 new construction jobs and 400 permanent jobs once it is operational in 2026.
Usually, negotiations are held behind closed doors until the details are worked out. But in this case, public negotiations are needed in the company’s request for tax abatements incentives.
The company, headquartered in El Campo, is requesting incentives into the 20th year of operation, while the county’s policies only go through the 10th year.
But because the project is so important to the area’s economy, the county is working to develop a new policy that will take incentives to the 20-year mark.
The new policy, when written and approved, will help get Prairie Energy to Victoria as well as serve as an incentive for future companies that are looking to locate here.
On Monday, the county commissioners approved a working plan that offered a 10-year rebatement at 100 %, then 50 % for the next five years and 25% for the last five years.
Not included in the incentive proposal is a 75% sales tax rebate Prairie requested to be applied during the construction phase and a 75% property tax rebate on $500 million worth of property tax that Prairie would pay following the 10-year, 100% property tax break.
Offering tax break incentives is one of the many essential negotiating tools the county and the Victoria Economic Development Corp. have to help bring a new business to the area.
Legally, tax abatements can only be offered on new construction with a limit of 10 years.
For example, the Caterpillar plant was offered a 10-year tax abatement to build its plant. At the time the plant was valued at $300 million. Its abatement expired last year. The county will now reap the full tax benefits of the plant operating in Victoria.
Under the rebate plan the county is developing, the company would pay the allotted taxes and the county would reimburse them, based on the percentage, until the end of the 20th year. The refinery would then go fully onto the tax rolls.
We don’t know what the magic percentage of rebate is to offer, but we do know the county, VEDC and Prairie Energy need to continue to negotiate in good faith. They have come too far in the process to stop now.
Others continue to work to get the pant here as well.
In December, the Bloomington school district approved a tax abatement with Prairie Energy.
A ton of people are working in support of the plant including Victoria College, the Victoria Navigation District and Calhoun County to name a few.
Supporters know the gains having the plant will bring to the Victoria area. The construction as well as permanent jobs will bring more people to the area to work. As a result there will be more school-age children for the area schools, more home sales, more shopping, more disposable income to be spent throughout the region.
The refinery could also attract satellite companies that would continue the trickle-down effect of the economy.
County Judge Ben Zeller has said many times the county wants the refinery to come here. The county’s willingness to develop the new rebate policy is a solid sign the county and VEDC are serious about their efforts to bring the refinery to Victoria.
When the time comes in the process for public comment, we encourage the public to support it as well. If you don’t want to wait until the public comment period, contact the county judge or your county commissioner to voice your support.
Be among the tons of people and businesses who are working to make the plant a reality for Victoria County.