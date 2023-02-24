Imagine a family member or dear friend of yours is suffering from an addiction to drugs or alcohol.
And they have finally decided enough is enough. They want to change, get better and retake control over their life.
But when they finally make the difficult decision to get help, they learn the nearest residential treatment center is more than 120 miles away in Corpus Christi. Sure, they could lock themselves in a room or rely on family members to get free of their addiction, but the subsequent withdrawals and detox are likely to be painful, dangerous and even deadly without the constant oversight of trained medical professionals.
If they decide to check themselves into a residential treatment center in Corpus, there will be travel costs to consider. The wait list for a bed could be weeks long.
Without a nearby residential center, your loved one is that much more likely to abandon their decision to rid themselves of the addiction.
Even without the added complications of finding suitable treatment, deciding to get help is an enormous personal decision that requires immense willpower and courage. There should never be additional obstacles when it comes to getting clean. The lives of our neighbors hang in the balance.
But that's exactly the dilemma that Victoria and other Crossroads residents currently face.
We are blessed with the outpatient drug treatment services offered with the Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach center in Victoria, but there are no residential inpatient facilities for more than a hundred miles.
Luckily, this is a problem that will soon be solved.
The Billy Cattan center is planning to complete by June 2025 what will be Victoria's only inpatient drug treatment center. For about 20 years, this community has completely lacked those services.
That center, which is named Hope Ranch, will allow patients to be regularly monitored and supervised by experts during their otherwise dangerous detox process. According to Billy Cattan Recovery Outreach, the services to be offered there are a "critical component" in patients' long road to recovery.
Residents who live nearby the soon-to-be detox center should understand the facility should not be considered a burden or blight on their community. When
Substance abuse is a problem that can affect people from all walks of life. Tragically, it is a problem that is known all too well in Victoria County.
According to Department of State Health Services data, 62 people died of overdoses in 2018 alone.
During the past three years, Billy Cattan has averaged 490 admissions each year for outpatient treatment.
County Judge Ben Zeller said during a meeting where commissioners discussed joining a court settlement to be paid by legal opioid distributors like CVS Pharmacy and Walmart, that the ongoing national painkiller epidemic has caused damage here.
“There’s been an opioid crisis across the country that has been very severe,” Zeller said.