As the need for addiction and recovery treatment has continued to climb during the pandemic, the Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach Center has begun exploring the possibility of opening the region’s only inpatient rehabilitation facility.
That’s a good idea, and we’re not the only ones who think so.
A team of health care workers with Texas A&M University concluded that there were “extreme shortages” in access to treatment facilities in the Golden Crescent after spending months surveying the area.
Billy T. Cattan is the only facility offering outpatient treatment to Victoria County and the surrounding rural counties, according to the state health department. If Billy T. Cattan moves forward with plans for an inpatient center, it would still continue to offer outpatient services at its center, 802 E. Crestwood Drive.
The closest residential facilities are located in Corpus Christi, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, requiring anyone in need of these inpatient services to travel at least 90 miles outside our community.
For people in need of recovery, the beginning of the treatment program is a critical time when they might second-guess their decision to seek help and fall through the cracks. So having a local facility that could take them immediately without having to arrange for transportation elsewhere would be highly beneficial.
Having a residential facility locally would remove a barrier for people who are ready to seek treatment and would allow Billy T. Cattan to offer a more comprehensive continuum of services, from detox to residential to outpatient.
This 35,000-square-foot, 52-bed inpatient facility would require about 40 more employees. It could truly be a game-changer for people in need of these services in our area. We hope to see the idea come to fruition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.