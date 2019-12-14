It is good to know you are appreciated.
Everyone wants to know they are doing a good job.
That recognition can boost your spirits and make you want to do more.
For the past 10 years, the Victoria Advocate has worked to get people recognized for doing a good job. During that time we have learned about the best teachers, grocers, doctors, restaurants, clothing stores and many more through our annual Best of the Best contest.
Readers have the chance to take part again this year.
The deadline to nominate anyone in the 138 categories is Christmas Eve.
You can make one nomination or make a nomination for each of the categories – that is up to you. All it takes for a business to be on the ballot is one nomination.
After the nominating period we will go through the mountains of nominations and make sure they are in the correct category and that the business names are correct before building the ballot where the readers can vote starting Jan. 2 to determine the winners.
If you have not made your nominations yet, stop and think about the many places you go that offer you good personal service and could be nominated. Remember the mechanic who fixed your car while you waited or the dentist who tended to your toothache or the hairstylist who knows how to cut and style your hair to make you look and feel confident.
Also imagine for a minute how excited you would be to see that someone took the time to say you were the best in your business.
A perennial winner, Chick-fil-A is usually nominated in many categories. A spokeswoman for the Victoria company said they are honored to be nominated because that tells them they are giving the customers the service they want.
“It is a morale booster for our employees to know people think we are the best. It is encouraging for our team to get the recognition,” said Marina San Miguel, executive director of public relations for the Victoria Chick-fil-A restaurants.
Another longtime business, South Texas Strutters, is nominated annually for best dance studio. Bennett Green Cain, one of their instructors, has won the best youth coach award.
She said to be nominated tells her they are making an impact on their students.
“It tells us we are doing what we are supposed to do with the youth, other dancers and the community. We set a plan and are on the path we should be on,” Cain said.
The dance studio is preparing for its 40th annual recital.
Best of the Best, while it is sold as a revenue-maker for the Advocate, is more than that. It is a way for voters to say thanks to their favorite minister, butcher, Mexican food restaurant, live music venue and community personality.
It is also a way for the businesses to gauge how the public sees them. If a business is nominated in five categories and wins in most, that is a fairly clear message that the business is a good place to visit.
Over the years, we have often been asked why a particular business wasn’t on the ballot. Our answer is simple – it wasn’t nominated.
No matter how good a business is, it can’t win unless it is nominated.
As you go over the ballot to make your nominations, you will notice some categories are different from last year. To keep the contest fresh, we update the categories annually. We have added some categories and deleted others. Some of the larger topics were divided into separate categories to give more businesses a chance to win.
Any business in the seven-county Crossroads region is eligible to be nominated as long as it fits the category and is an operating business. A business that is closed, while it may hold good memories for you, cannot be nominated.
The nomination platform has been updated for an improved user experience. For questions, to report issues or to just comment, write to bestof@vicad.com.
