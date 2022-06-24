You hear the same thing every year: Prepare early for hurricanes. Don’t wait until the last minute.
Why those oft-repeated warnings? Well, because they’re spot on.
If a powerful storm bears down on Texas, and the power is out, you might not be able to buy gas, get cash from ATMs or grab groceries. Want to evacuate? Roads might be dangerous or impassible. Booking a hotel room? Not likely. That’s why preparation is key to survival and safety.
Many residents remember, Hurricane Harvey in 2017. It was a Category 4 hurricane when it reached Texas, but by the time it struck the Crossroads, it had been downgraded to Category 1. It caused massive flooding and damage. This is why the best advice is to act now.
Advice comes from all quarters, family, friends, co-workers. Sometimes, that advice is based on personal experience and is useful. However, when it comes to hurricanes and other tropical events, look to the experts first.
“My one piece of advice would be to identify trusted sources of weather information now … and regularly check them for weather updates throughout the season,” said Melissa Huffman, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi. “Examples of trusted sources include the National Weather Service, local television stations and newspapers and the Victoria Office of Emergency Management.”
Rick McBrayer is emergency management coordinator for Victoria County. He coordinates the office managed by County Judge Ben Zeller and Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight. McBrayer’s advice targets several important points.
“One of the first steps of hurricane preparation is making sure you are insured,” he recently advised.
“Talk to your agent to make sure you’re covered for any type of damage you may experience. … Also, even if you’re not a homeowner, renter’s insurance can help to protect your belongings.”
To prepare for evacuation, “plan your destination and your direction of travel well in advance and be sure to get on the road early. Remember that the supply chain may be affected even as you move away from a storm, so take supplies with you.”
McBrayer and Huffman offered other valuable tips:
- Store important documents in a waterproof container that you can easily move to a safe place. Make digital copies as well.
- If you shelter in place, make sure to have at least five to seven days worth of supplies, including nonperishable food; drinking water; medication; and anything you may need to care for pets, seniors or neighbors.
- If you put together a “go pack,” make sure it has a power bank or secondary power source to keep cell phones charged, as well as copies of important prescriptions.
Please remember, if you shelter in place after being told to evacuate by authorities and later need to be rescued, your decision could put others in danger. So, follow the guidance of local, state and federal emergency managers. This way, you and your fellow residents stay safe.
Ultimately, you are responsible for taking precautions for yourself and your family. Do it early (now is good) and make sure to follow the checklists from the American Red Cross or the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Start preparing now.
