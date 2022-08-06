We’ve all seen it.
On any given day, pedestrians walk among the steady flow of traffic on Victoria’s East Rio Grande Street, practically daring the passing vehicles to hit them.
At night, drivers might catch a fleeting glimpse of a shadowy figure moving in the shadows. Even worse is when your headlights suddenly reveal those pedestrians, leaving you wondering what might have happened if you had hit the gas instead of the brakes.
For too long, far too many pedestrians have made the stretch of roadway in front of Rio Grande’s H-E-B a spot notorious for jaywalking.
This is especially frustrating considering the area is home to a $1 million crosswalk and traffic light project that was recently completed after remaining in the works for years.
It sure would be a shame if that traffic safety project and its million-dollar price tag were for naught. And it would be nothing less than a tragedy if another pedestrian was severely injured or killed while illegally crossing that street when there is a protected crosswalk well within walking distance.
Back in May, Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight agreed as did he in a Victoria Advocate article published this week.
“It’s a waste if people won’t use it. It will take a while to change that behavior, but I’m asking the police to step up with ticketing jaywalkers,” he said in May.
Unfortunately, it seems the ticketing was never stepped up. We all intuitively know this because we see jaywalking in that area every day. But it’s also apparent in publicly available data collected from Victoria officials.
Since the project’s completion, the Victoria Police Department has failed to issue any jaywalking tickets in the area near H-E-B.
In fact, for the entire year of 2022, Victoria police issued only three tickets for jaywalking in the entire city.
That’s not enough. Pedestrians need to do better. And if pedestrians cannot do better, then the police need to step up their ticketing, just like the mayor said.
Pedestrians should use the crosswalk even when convenience compels them to do otherwise.
And city and police officials should educate those pedestrians of the dangers of crossing illegally. Whether that’s on Facebook, television or billboards, a public awareness campaign could educate pedestrians into better behavior.
If that doesn’t work or if it’s not feasible, police should fall back on their ticketing and issue more tickets for wayward crossers. Sure, those tickets may be painful for many, especially because many who walk don’t have a lot of money to begin with, but it’s also necessary.
We understand there are lots of reasons someone might want to dart across the roadway rather than walk the several hundred feet or so to the crosswalk.
It’s an understatement to say Texas’ summer is hot, making walking any distance a serious chore. Many residents may lack the mobility to walk the extra distance, and still others might be pressed for time.
But those are not good reasons to jaywalk, considering the consequences.
For example, Victoria resident Encarnacion Munoz, 67, was killed in 2017 when he was struck by a passing vehicle in the 900 block of East Rio Grande Street. Munoz was not using a crosswalk.
In 2018, a passing vehicle struck and killed Tookah Hobbs, 54, and her dog while they were crossing farther down the roadway on Houston Highway. Again, Hobbs was not using a crosswalk.
When these tragedies occurred, the Victoria community erupted into outrage, demanding something be done.
Well, something was done, but it seems much of the community has forgotten the reasons why.
We should not wait for another person to be killed to remember the new crosswalk on Rio Grande could save lives.
If pedestrians cannot be compelled to use it, the police should send a message, by issuing tickets, that jaywalking will not be tolerated.
We may never know just how many lives will be saved, but the tickets and fines are well worth the cost of even a single human life.
