Note: This article from the 50th anniversary issue of The Port Lavaca Wave is reprinted with the permission of Bobby Joe Paul. The anniversary was celebrated 73 years ago.
Just how early the Catholic religion was practiced in Port Lavaca is not known, but we do know that long before Port Lavaca was a townsite, the Franciscan and Jesuit fathers in their early exploration of Texas traversed this section and celebrated the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass daily as they taught, ministered to and converted the Indians. The earliest record of Catholic priests and laymen in this locality dates back to 1662 when Sieur Robert de La Salle by accident entered Matagorda Bay, sailed up Lavaca Bay and established his colony near the mouth of the Lavaca River. In La Salle’s party were seven Catholic priests.
La Salle’s expedition led Spain to believe that France had designs on Texas and this resulted in the establishment of a chain of Missions by the Spaniards throughout this territory. The Presidio of Esperitu Santos de Zungia, popularly known as La Bahia Mission, was founded first near LaSalle’s Fort St. Louis in 1722. Because of hostile Indians, principally the Comanches, it was moved to Mission Valley in Victoria County, and then later, for the same reason, it was moved to Goliad.
Early in 1840 Bishop Odin stationed Father Eubaldus Estany, C.M. in Victoria as pastor of the church and missions as far as the coast. Port Lavaca was then served as an “out mission” by Father Estany.
Most of the early settlers of Port Lavaca were Catholics. The first Catholic families arrived about 1850. They were French, Irish, Italian and German. Prominent among these were R. D. Blossman, John Logan, Victor LaBouve, John Robert Fleury, Robert O’Brien, John York, Christopher Dudgeon, John Beauchamp, James Thompson, John Powers, et al.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass must have been celebrated from 1850 but the first Mass on record was celebrated by Rev. A. Gardet, pastor of Victoria, in 1857 in the home of R. D. Blossman, present location on Guadalupe Street, the property now owned by Rafael Alvarado.
The Blossman home served as a place of worship until 1965 when Port Lavaca was made a parish and the first church was built on Guadalupe Street one block south of the Blossman home. At that time Port Lavaca and the adjacent country were missions of the Galveston Diocese under the Right Reverend D. John Odin, Bishop of Galveston. Most of the time this parish was attended by priests from other places, Victoria, Indianola or Galveston.
The first missionary priests to serve Port Lavaca were Rev. A. Gardet, of Victoria, 1857 to 1866, Rev. Marie in 1865, Rev. Alexis Renoux, 1866-1867. Father Renoux died of yellow fever during the epidemic of 1867 and his body was placed to rest in the churchyard here, the only known priest buried in Port Lavaca.
Then the San Antonio Diocese was established Sept. 3, 1874. Port Lavaca became a mission of the new diocese and ceased to be under Galveston.
In the Indianola Church records we find the earliest baptismal record for Port Lavaca in 1859, that of twins Geannita and Josephina Garza, daughters of Francesco Garza and Maria G. Treja, on Feb. 11, 1859 in Port Lavaca, by Rev. A. Gardet. The first Baptism on the Port Lavaca records is that of Josefita Castro by Rev. Alexis Renoux, March 10, 1867. The first marriage record is that of John Revil Gabet and Angelina Marie Chicandot by Rev. A. Badelon, July 9, 1868.
The storm which destroyed Indianola in 1886 wrecked the Catholic church building in Port Lavaca and it was not until 1896 that a new building was constructed, this our present frame structure, but located on the old site, 806 Guadalupe St., and given the present name, Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Father Frances Pallanche took charge of the parish in 1911. In 1913 he was appointed the first resident pastor of Port Lavaca. Before coming to Port Lavaca, Father Frances, as he was known by all, Protestant as well as Catholic, was assistant at the St. Mary’s Church in Victoria. Under his administration much was accomplished. The church was moved from the old location to the present site, the building was enlarged, a priest’s home or rectory was built. With regular services the parish prospered.
There were no highways and few automobiles at that time, so Father Frances was really a pioneer missionary, making his visits to his various stations by whatever means of transportation available. In 1929 the present pastor, Father D. M. Buckley, had his home in Port Lavaca and served both Port Lavaca and Inez with Mass each Sunday, Making Benview on Saturday.
In 1938 Inez was made a separate parish with Benview its out-mission and given their own pastor, while Port O’Connor, which had been served by Victoria, became a mission of Port Lavaca, and which at the present is visited on Saturday by Father Buckley.
In the parish of Our Lady of the Gulf are kept the baptismal and marriage records of St. Joseph’s Church, Indianola.