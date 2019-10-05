John De Lane turns 100

John De Lane, born Oct. 3, 1919, celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends at a party and dance in his honor. De Lane is a veteran of WWII, serving with the 2nd Infantry Division. He landed at Omaha Beach for the D-Day invasion, participated in the Battle for the Port of Brest and was among the lead units in the Battle of the Bulge. He was born in Kemper City and has been a lifelong resident of Victoria.
