Editor, the Advocate:
You can lead a horse to water, but it’s up to the horse to drink it.
If you grew up in Houston’s public schools in the 60s, you were expected to be a civil and well-mannered colt or filly, and when you galloped out of line, or refused to budge when told, there were consequences, With teachers I loved, an arched eye-brow was worse than corporal punishment. Other times I had to visit the dreaded Assistant Principal. Disciplinary waters were to be consumed if the school had to shove your head under the water. Good conduct was mandatory; learning, your responsibility.
These days, standardized-testing, with its principle of “No Child Left Behind,” has the cart before the horse: Learning is mandatory; behavior, optional. Teachers can’t lead the horse—that is, make them behave, and yet they have to teach them. I taught in VISD from 1981-2005. I painfully experienced the paradigm shift. I saw students sent straight back to a classroom they were disrupting. I saw teachers reprimanded for sending a recalcitrant to the office. Current teachers tell me this sad beat goes on.
Neither Washington nor Austin will fix this problem. We have to start at home.
Rick Jones, school board candidate District 5, is very concerned about restoring the primacy of discipline in our schools. He wants to see teachers restored to their rightful place as masters of their classrooms, with the full backing of their administration. That’s just good horse-sense.
Ralph Nance, Victoria