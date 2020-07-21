Sometimes, expediency just isn't worth the risk.
That's something understood by our district court judges, county-court-at-law judges and justices of the peace.
Since COVID-19 arrived in the spring, safety precautions at Crossroads courthouses have become some of the most protective in the community.
Even as early as May, every person entering a Crossroads courthouse was required to wear a face covering.
That decision came after the Supreme Court of Texas handed down a sweeping order that suspended most court proceedings for months.
Large dockets where as many as 100 people had once gathered were cut into smaller, more manageable hearings to limit the number of people in the courtroom.
Bailiffs checked temperatures and screened visitors, defendants and everyone else entering the courthouse.
And trials have remained on hold for months for fear that the coronavirus could spread among vulnerable people, some of whom have little choice but to appear in court.
Those decisions have not come without cost, and Crossroads judges and attorneys say cases are piling up for want of trials.
Although that backlog has been described as potentially dire, our judges agree it's simply not worth risking the health and lives of our community.
For making those difficult decisions and setting the priority with people's safety, the Victoria Advocate applauds our judges.
Considering the ease at which the coronavirus can spread and its potential deadliness, especially for those with already existing health issues, that decision is the right one.
For example, in March an Arkansas pastor and his wife spread the disease to 35 people at their church over a matter of days resulting in three people dying.
With 92 people attending the church during that period, the resulting outbreak infected about a third of those present.
Stories like those serve as a warning for the immense consequences that can result from not taking the coronavirus seriously.
Thankfully, we have yet to hear of a similar story within our courthouses.
