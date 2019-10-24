For more than 60 years, the Texas Zoo has been a loyal and constant companion to the city of Victoria.
Through two generations, the nonprofit has mesmerized us and taught us about a variety of species through up-close inspections.
When they enter the Texas Zoo every day, children get a passport to a world limited only by their imagination and their curiosity.
Such will be the case Saturday and Sunday at the 35th annual Zoo Boo. The two-day event will generate a steady stream of smiling children in disguise. They will play games and collect candy from booths set up by area businesses.
Adults can purchase small pumpkins for their child to paint. There will be a raffle for a chance to win a family pass. And a decorated area on the zoo grounds will provide a backdrop for photos with some of the zoo’s animal ambassadors.
The Zoo Boo is a great way to jump-start the Halloween spirit, which is always the precursor to the upcoming holiday season around the corner.
The event is also just one way the Texas Zoo is trying to raise money for its ongoing operation.
In the two-year wake since Hurricane Harvey, zoo officials have been in a continuous state of rebuilding, reconfiguring, revamping and, at times, rethinking various aspects of its operation.
And all of this is being done in an effort to strengthen the Texas Zoo not only as a place of education and entertainment, but as a regional resource for wildlife conservation and research.
“We want to be an institution that Victoria is proud of,” said Liz Jensen, the zoo’s executive director. Earlier this week, she was headed to Raymondville, where she was scheduled to talk to fifth-graders about ocelot conservation and allow them to encounter one of the rare animals.
The outreach effort is just one aspect the zoo has constantly worked to enhance. Since Harvey, zoo officials have begun tackling some significant projects that still require lots of funding. So we are again urging Crossroads residents and businesses to support the nonprofit as much as possible.
Jensen said the zoo continues to raise about $1.5 million to construct a protective barrier around the zoo and to repair hydraulic gates to keep out water whenever the Guadalupe River floods. The existing berm has been breached many times over the years as the river leaves its banks, which always wreaks havoc on the zoo and threatens the safety of some of its animals.
The bigger fundraising effort will help secure the zoo’s existence for the next generation.
Jensen said about $10 million – a conservative estimate – is needed to build a new zoo on the 10 acres it was given by the Bennett-Wood Interest Ltd., a Texas limited partnership, near the Victoria Regional Airport.
Right now, there is just land with no infrastructure, so the facility will have to be built from the ground up. The goal is to move the zoo within the next four years.
“These are a lot of questions we have to dive into and quickly,” Jensen said. “It’s an exciting time, but it’s a lot of hard work.”
And it’s a lot of money that is still needed.
The Texas Zoo – our zoo – is worth the investment to secure its future.
Every dollar helps – whether it’s through a big donation or through purchasing a ticket to the 35th annual Zoo Boo.
