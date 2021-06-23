This year, three towns in the Crossroads celebrated Juneteenth, which is now a federal holiday, in different ways.
The celebrations had relative newcomers stepping up to make sure the historic day was celebrated.
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 19.
It’s the day that the U.S. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston in 1865 and read General Orders No. 3, “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” according to History.com. The troops’ arrival came two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. It’s the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.
In Hallettsville, Mieko Mahi hosted an event with four guest speakers at the Hallet Oak Gallery. In the past, Mahi met one particular man who had never been able to get off work to celebrate Juneteenth. Declaring the historic day a federal holiday will hopefully help eliminate this problem.
“It’s very important, for one, because when we started this celebration, there were attendees who had never had a chance to attend a Juneteenth celebration,” said Mahi, co-founder and executive director of the Hallet Oak Gallery.
In Victoria, Raushanna Butler, 37, hosted a Family Game Night and Juneteenth Comedy and Concert Show at the Power Avenue Warehouse.
“There are a million things going on in Houston, but we didn’t see anything in my city, Victoria. It is part of our history and we want to celebrate that,” Butler said.
And in Edna, Shanna Brooks, 44, the Juneteenth president of Jackson County, organized a parade downtown and a Juneteenth Celebration in Martin Luther King Park. Brooks said she and others started the event when they recognized about three years ago that nothing was being done to celebrate the important day.
“That’s when I got involved and got a team together so the kids coming up can see the reason we actually celebrate this day,” Brooks said.
It’s great to see the passing of the torch from the older to the younger generation in organizing events on this historic day in U.S. history. Longtime Juneteenth event organizer Sandra Avery, who died at the age of 78 on Jan. 30, took her responsibility to mark the day with celebration in Victoria seriously for many years. She organized celebrations with food and games throughout the years for youth and adults alike. Now, people like Mahi, Butler and Brooks continue Avery’s legacy, and that is wonderful to see.
Juneteenth deserves to be widely observed and celebrated as a federal holiday. We appreciate those in the community who worked to organize the celebrations this year. We hope to see the tradition continue to grow and prosper in the Crossroads.
