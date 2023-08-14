As the final days of summer sun give way to the start of the school year, we in Victoria ISD are filled with a bittersweet mixture of emotions. With the first day of school behind us this past Wednesday, our hallways are once again bustling with energy and hope. The laughter and joy of children returning to classrooms mingles with a gentle nostalgia for the carefree days of summer.
However, along with this goodbye to the summer season comes the exhilaration of a new school year.
Throughout this summer, the ‘23-24 school year is all about potential. The clean slate of a fresh academic term offers opportunities to grow, discover new passions, find your genius, chase your &, and forge lasting friendships. The start of this school year is not just another day on the calendar; it's a pivot from potential to promise of what the future can be for our students.
Now, let me draw your attention to two key aspects that we believe are pivotal for the successful
journey of our students throughout this year.
First, the importance of showing up every single day. Our curricular programs are meticulously crafted around the belief that education is a continuous process. Each day a student is present in class, they are engaging, absorbing, and learning. Missing a day means losing a link in this educational chain. Missing more than one day compounds this loss. Imagine an intricate puzzle; remove one piece, and the picture is incomplete.
Every single instructional day is essential, building on the last, and preparing for the next. When a student is absent, not only do they miss crucial learning, but it also places an added burden on them to catch up. Therefore, consistency in attendance is not just encouraged; it is a foundational part of a quality education.
You will see a renewed focus from VISD this year to ensure all students are coming to school every day, and ready to learn, which takes me to the second aspect.
The importance of being prepared cannot be overstated. Being in school is just the first step. A positive mindset, proper preparation and the right routines play an equally important role in a student's ability to thrive. Setting up a structure in the evening, before bedtime, and in the morning can foster an environment where learning can flourish. Like planting a seed in well-tended soil, these routines nurture a child's mind, allowing it to blossom.
Starting the day positively affects academic performance and emotional and social development. We urge parents and caregivers to partner with us in this effort to ensure that every child begins their day on the right foot.
In closing, the start of a new school year is more than just new books and new faces; it's a journey toward genius that we embark on together, filled with potential and promise. Let us take these first steps with commitment and enthusiasm. By emphasizing the significance of daily attendance and proper preparation, we lay the groundwork for a year of growth, innovation and success.
Here's to a rewarding and successful 2023-2024 school year for everyone in the Victoria ISD community! Let's make it a year to remember.