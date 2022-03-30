Kindness is contagious.
On March 25 people young and old gathered together in Victoria (and around the world in concert with Pope Francis in Rome) to pray together for peace between Ukraine and Russia.
We all know the situation between these two nations is both dire and extremely complex. We also know there is little an ordinary individual in the U.S. can do to help, except support charitable initiatives, support our government’s efforts to help Ukraine maintain its independence and pray for peace.
We should not forget the Russian people are also being hurt in this conflict. There are large military losses, and, of course, individuals are being affected economically. They are becoming increasingly isolated from the rest of the world. Those who oppose the war (and there are many) are being jailed or worse.
At St. Mary's Catholic Church in Victoria, the Rev. Kristopher Fuchs, known as Father Kris, reminded his congregation they were responding to the war in Ukraine "with the greatest goodness that there is" and they were not praying "for the destruction of Russia" or revenge … "We pray for peace."
But, let’s get back to kindness. There is a special power in kindness. It unites. It strengthens. It unifies.
Ordinary people can use kindness as a tool for peace.
Earlier this month, charitable groups gathered and shipped nearly 5 tons of donations to help displaced Ukrainian people. PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Victoria and Faith Family Church coordinated with other groups and filled 506 boxes with items such as coats, gloves, blankets and hats. Money, medical supplies and medicines were also part of the shipment.
This is kindness in action.
Each time we gather coats or other items to send to Ukrainian people who have become homeless or refugees, we become soldiers of kindness.
When we send words of encouragement, love and support through social media to the people fighting for their independence, we strengthen their resolve and give them hope.
Kindness spreads from person to person creating a chain reaction that can change the world. Like a scaffold, our kind actions build on the next, creating a foundation that shapes civilization for the better.
Praying for peace reminds us of the fragility of the world we live in, while strengthening our resolve to help others — even those we don’t know who may live across the ocean.
Peace takes effort and action, it is not simply a state of calm.
So please take a moment or two to think about those who need our support on the other side of the planet, and don't forget to look around you and find those nearby who also may need your help.
Be kind and you will discover others will follow your lead. The world can be a world of peace, as long as we strive to become soldiers of kindness.
