Bingo resumed at the Knights of Columbus Hall April 7 after being shuttered since Dec. 2 because of the pandemic, and longtime players found their passion and their friends again.
The first evening attracted about 170 bingo players, down from about 250 pre-pandemic. That number is expected to grow as the year progresses.
Bingo is an important way for many people to socialize. The enjoyable activity supports good causes at the same time. Knights of Columbus Victoria Council 1329 donates the proceeds to various charities. In the past, the money has gone toward purchasing wheelchairs for people in need of them and supporting Catholic youth, schools, clergy and sisters.
Now that vaccines are making their way throughout the community, many of those dealing with the isolation and loneliness brought on by the pandemic have been able to return to a place — the bingo hall — where they can find the camaraderie they so missed, and that’s a good thing.
Every Wednesday, the doors and the concession stand open at 5:30 p.m., and dabbers and pull-tabs go on sale at the same time. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required.
In the past, before the pandemic, the Knights of Columbus raised between $1,600 and $1,800 on a good bingo night, said Silvano Silva, bingo chairman for the nonprofit. An average night would bring in between $750 and $1,200.
Silva continued that many of their biggest bingo supporters are seniors from Catholic parishes who depend on retirement or Social Security for their livelihoods. Because the workforce is composed of volunteers rather than paid help, they can pass along those savings to the players with lower rates on bingo cards. The average age of a volunteer is about 70.
“Without them (seniors), we wouldn't be in business,” Silva said. “We are grateful for their active participation in our charity. They were anxious for us to start bingo back up.”
Because of the pandemic, Silva said the organization is financially hurting right now.
“We are grateful that God provided for us, and he continues to provide for us. We need to remind ourselves that we need to be reliant on God. He has seen us through many, many things and he will continue to see us through many, many things,” Silva said.
As the community begins to regain some semblance of the pre-pandemic days, it is promising to see bingo players and the Knights of Columbus enjoy a mutually beneficial relationship once more.
