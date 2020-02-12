For those involved, there’s no such thing as a minor crash.
Whether it be with a shopping cart or an oncoming vehicle, vehicle crashes are sure to cause a headache – often a financial one.
In crashes where the facts are disputed, an official crash report written by authorities can go far in getting drivers the insurance money they deserve.
For example, a Mission Valley woman who crashed into a goat in 2019 found herself stuck with a $500 deductible she said she didn’t deserve because deputies never reported the crash.
In Texas, law enforcement offices and departments are not required to write reports or investigate crashes if there are no injuries and the damage appears to be less than $1,000.
But oftentimes, the damage to a vehicle is not wholly apparent.
Such was the case in the Mission Valley’s woman’s crash. The impact that appeared to have only caused a bump on her fender had in fact damaged sensitive technology inside her SUV, resulting in $2,500 in repairs.
Injuries like whiplash are serious and can result from low-speed crashes. They also aren’t always immediately apparent.
It’s true that investigating these crashes can take peace officers away from investigating more severe crimes, but they should not completely ignore “minor” crashes.
And when they do write crash reports, they should do so with an eye to detail and thoroughness.
One Victoria insurance agent said she’s seen the quality of reports decline significantly in the Crossroads in the past 10 years.
After all, even though a crash may be “minor,” meaning it did not result in serious injuries or damage, the difference in insurance payouts for a policyholder is almost always major.
At the end of the day, it’s about treating Crossroads tax payers and constituents the way they want to be treated.
