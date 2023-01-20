After 50 years, it is time for the state to overhaul the way it funds community colleges.
The programs community colleges, like Victoria College, offer have changed over the last half century, but the funding has decreased.
Help appears to be on the horizon in the state Legislature.
Last fall the Texas Commission on Community Colleges Finances recommended a series of changes to the funding formula what will help community colleges receive more money from the state and become less dependent on local taxpayers.
The commission’s recommendations would tie funding to measurable outcomes like degrees, certificates, dual credit course completions and transfers to four-year universities. The current funding system is mostly based on enrollment.
They also included recommendations to increase financial aid programs, including for dual-credit students.
Victoria’s legislative representatives – Rep. Geanie Morrison and state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst – support the recommendations.
Morrison said before the beginning of the season on Jan. 10 that higher education is one of the top issues for this session.
Kolkhorst said in November the recommendations could be a roadmap to develop a new community college funding model. It prioritizes student affordability and the needs of local employers.
Their support must not waiver as the recommendations, which appear to have widespread support all the way up to the Governor’s office, become bills and make their way through the maze of committees before making it to the floor for a vote.
The bill in both houses of the Legislature must include specifics on increased funding, including counting the college’s industrial technology students. Community colleges are the leaders in training employees for the industries that make up large portions of the economy. Victoria College has contracts with area plants, such as Caterpillar, to train employees. They also train electrical line workers, welders, pipefitters, HVAC repair people, truck drivers and more.
The industry training part of the college is growing, while current funding models focus more on academic credits.
Victoria College’s President Jennifer Kent is optimistic about the recommendations, stressing community colleges’ key role in Texas’ workforce development.
“This new funding system is expected to do huge things for us, when you consider that community colleges have had a broken funding system for the last 50-plus years,” she said in December.
A Texas Association of Community Colleges’ statement described the commission’s recommendations as “the cornerstone for drafting what will be the most transformative bill for the public two-year sector since 1973.”
“It moves away from a funding model that is static and merely redivides the same pie, to one that is dynamic and provides colleges with predictable funding based on their own success,” the association’s statement said about the recommendations.
Over the past decade, Victoria College’s funding through state appropriations has consistently declined, forcing the college to rely more on tuition and property taxes, the other two pillars of community colleges’ revenue.
The college’s $33.4 million budget for this fiscal year is funded 16% from the state, 51% from tax revenue and 33% from tuition and fees.
Our elected officials must watch and support these measures as they go through the legislative process. They must speak up if, or when, a proposal strays from the mission of improving the colleges that educate a large sector of their communities.