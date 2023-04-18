The role of citizen jurors is one of the central pillars of American democracy. In the United States, unless waived, only juries can decide the facts. Not judges, not presidents and not governors. That right originated in England with the Magna Carta in 1215. The citizens didn’t want the King to decide cases. They wanted juries to do that, and they have for more than 800 years. It’s in our Constitution.
Occasionally, that right comes under attack. In 1670, William Penn, a Quaker, was tried for convening an “unlawful assembly.” The jury concluded that Penn did preach, but held that the assembly was not unlawful. The judge got angry and told the jury to come back with a guilty verdict, or they would not be allowed to go to their homes. The jury replied that Penn was guilty of preaching, but not of unlawful assembly.
The judge became even more angry, and announced that he was locking the jurors up overnight with no food, water or heat. In response, the enraged William Penn shouted to the jury “You are Englishmen, mind your privilege, give not away your right." A juror shouted “Nor shall we ever!”
Ultimately, the courts released both Penn and the jury, and neither was guilty of any offense. The jury’s verdict was finally respected.
Fast forward to 2023. In Austin, a jury deliberated 17 hours in a murder case. Both the prosecutor and the defendant chose the jurors, and both the prosecutor and the defendant had talented lawyers. The trial took two full weeks with lots of witnesses, but one notably absent witness: the defendant himself. He pled the Fifth Amendment, a right he is bestowed in the constitution. And he invoked his constitutional right to have a jury decide his guilt or innocence.
His lawyers argued self-defense, as many criminal defendants do. But that defense usually involves the defendant testifying that he or she acted in self-defense. Witnesses testified that the shooting was not in self-defense, and the jury heard evidence that the defendant had planned to commit violence. The jury heard the defendant himself admit to police officers that the victim did not point his weapon at the defendant.
Only minutes after shooting the victim, the defendant told the officers that he killed the victim to prevent the victim from later aiming his gun at the defendant. He basically admitted that no weapon was pointed at him, and that he killed the victim anyway.
The jury found him guilty of murder after 17 hours of deliberations. Usually, when that happens, criminal defendants usually appeal to higher courts. But what happened next in Texas was very unusual.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott had apparently heard about the trial on a talk show, and the host demanded that Abbott let this criminal off the hook. Abbott complied the very next day. He attacked the jury, saying the jury didn’t have the right to reject the criminal defense lawyers’ claim of self-defense.
He even blurted out that he would pardon the criminal and let him back out on the streets if the Board of Pardons and Paroles would send him a request. Of course, the governor appoints all seven members of that panel.
The jury, like Penn’s jury, reacted with predictable frustration. Those jurors gave two weeks of their lives to serve our Constitution. They didn’t ask for that jury summons. They served because it was their duty. And some of them found it reprehensible that the highest ranking politician in Texas would attack a jury without knowing the facts of the case. And that politician is a lawyer: a former judge and former attorney general who knows about the constitutional requirement of respect for jury verdicts.
Yes, sometimes there are legal errors during a trial which taint a verdict, but that’s usually not the jury’s fault. And this convicted murderer will have the right to appeal any errors that the judge made during the trial. At this point, the convicted defendant has not even been sentenced.
For all of us, this is alarming. A governor saying that he will let a criminal out on the streets immediately after a jury trial is a first for Texas. And if politicians attack jurors, this could cause citizens to lose their faith in their Constitution and weaken our precious American democracy.
The public can understandably see this through another lens. Both the convicted murderer and the victim had weapons, just like Texas law allows. Neither was a law enforcement officer. Both the convicted murderer and the victim had the duty not to injure or kill the other, but one of the armed men killed the other armed man, because of his apparent hatred for the victim. Two guns didn’t prevent a killing. This was predictable. What wasn’t predictable is a governor attacking a jury. That jury, not a prosecutor or judge, found the defendant guilty of murder.
If a criminal defendant has killed a fellow human being, that defendant has the duty to prove to a jury that the killing was in self-defense. A faithful jury concluded that he had not proven this defense. No surprise there, since he elected not to testify under oath. The jury and the courts ought to resolve any appeal of this verdict, not the governor.
Pardons should not rest on politics or talk show hosts’ demands. There is never a right time to attack juries, and the time for talking about a pardon is when the convicted criminal has repented and shown himself worthy of pardon. Now is not that time.