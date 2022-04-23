Victoria voters can help update the city’s charter on May 7.
On the ballot will be 14 proposed changes to the city’s bylaws – the rules of which the city operates.
A few months ago, a charter review committee met and went over the charter with the goal of updating the charter to make it as easy to read and understand as possible so all residents could read it and use it.
Many of the proposals are housekeeping type changes that bring the charter in line with state law, but six deal with the operation of the city council – the city’s governing body.
These proposals need to be seriously looked at to enable the council to continue to operate and keep the city functioning.
Most of the options are easy to understand why they need to be change, but Proposition C, which calls for term limits for council members, needs to be discussed.
The proposal would limit a council member to serving four three-year terms, before they would have to get off the council. After a year break, they could run for election again to serve a super district or a single member district in which they live and serve up to 12 more years.
This proposal should be voted down.
The voters should be the ones who decide how long a council member serves. Every three years a council seat is up for election. If the incumbent chooses to seek reelection and the people of their district are happy with their service, they should be returned to office.
On the same line of thinking, if the people are not happy with their representation, a challenger can file for that job and work to be elected over the incumbent.
The voice of the people is a strong determining factor in term limitation. Just because a person is elected once or twice, there is no guarantee they will be, or should be, elected a third time.
Having long-serving members also helps to keep the bank of institutional knowledge available for the newer members, city employees and the public to understand how issues were handled previously.
Often term limits are thought of for state and federal positions where those elected tend to become career politicians as they leave the area to do their work, and in some cases never return to live.
But on the city level, those elected stay in the community, go to the same grocery stores and the same social events and attend the same churches and in some cases work beside those who elected them. They are seen in the community and stay up to date with the issues in their community.
Supporters of term limits argue that new ideas and voices are needed as the city grows and new people move in.
While that is true, the new voices can get involved without imposing term limits. They can seek elected office or work to be appointed to the many boards under the city’s purview, such as planning and zoning, parks board, sales tax commission.
The other charter amendments dealing with the council should be approved.
Proposition N allows the council to fill multiple vacancies caused by deaths, injuries, or other instances. The council must have a quorum, four or more members present, to operate. The amendment would allow the mayor or the Victoria County Commissioners Court, if the mayor position is one of the vacancies, to appoint temporary council members to call an election to fill the vacancies. While we hope this measure is never needed, it gives the council a tool to keep operating.
Proposition M updates the charter to be in compliance with state law regarding conflict of interests. It would allow the city to do business with a company that a council member has a financial interest in. The council member with the conflict would have to publicly disclose the conflict and not take part in the discussion or vote concerning that contract.
Proposition G would determine when to elect a new mayor pro-tem. If approved, the council would vote on a new mayor pro-tem after each election. Now, the pro-tem serves until the end of their council term.
Proposition F clarifies who leads the council meeting if the mayor and mayor pro-tem are absent. If approved, the senior most member of the council would fill the mayor’s duties in their absence.
Proposition D would allow the city council to temporarily fill vacancies if less than 180 days are left on the term, leave it vacant or call a special election. Under current law, the council cannot appoint a person to fill a vacancy.
The other propositions clean up language in the charter to make it more understandable and consistent with current state law. Each should be approved.
