To get back to enjoying our community and living life fully in the midst of a pandemic, we believe it’s time for everyone to use all of the tools at our disposal — namely vaccines as well as face masks and social distancing when deemed appropriate.
While some community organizations are moving ahead with hosting their events, others are cancelling their gatherings because of the uptick in COVID-19 cases.
For example, the Victoria Ballet Theatre, Theatre Victoria and Victoria Symphony Orchestra are hosting performances, while the city of Victoria canceled Bootfest. Still others are altering their events, such as Nazareth Academy, which will host its Fall Festival on Sunday with turkey-and-dressing dinners available only in a drive-thru at the Victoria Community Center and auction items available online.
We would like to see all of these and other events happening as they normally would with people gathering to enjoy them. If everyone would get one of the vaccines, and wear a face mask and socially distance themselves when necessary, we would have fewer reasons to worry about catching the virus. Life could be as normal as possible during these trying times.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 vaccines were developed using science that has been around for decades, and they went through all of the required stages of clinical trials. Furthermore, extensive testing and monitoring have shown that these vaccines are safe and effective.
Meanwhile, the delta variant causes more infections and spreads faster than the earlier forms of the virus, and it might cause more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated people, according to the CDC. Vaccines continue to reduce a person’s risk of contracting the virus and continue to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death.
As of Sept. 26, the rate of those fully vaccinated was 49.40% in our nine-county area including Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda, Refugio, Victoria and Wharton counties. The rate for our area falls behind the state’s rate of those fully vaccinated ages 12 and older, which is 61.16%, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ Sept. 24 report. It falls even further behind the country’s rate of those ages 12 and older fully vaccinated, which is 64.7%, according to the CDC’s Sept. 26 report. It’s time to catch up in our area.
With the onset of the delta variant, our hospitals have been filled with mostly unvaccinated patients, which is not fair to our health care workers. As of Sept. 26, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area was 17.8%, according to the state health department. Twelve ICU beds were available in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties.
Vaccines for COVID-19 have been available since the beginning of the year. It’s frustrating that some people have decided not to use all of the tools at our disposal to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible. If you’re unvaccinated, please take the vaccine so we can all get back to living.
