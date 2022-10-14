Editor, the Advocate:
On behalf of the Cuero Turkeyfest Board of Directors, I would like to express our sincere gratitude for a memorable and successful Cuero Turkeyfest 50th Anniversary Celebration Oct. 6-9.
The Cuero Turkeyfest Board of Directors, along with the support of the City of Cuero, the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, and many generous sponsors, orchestrated a fun-filled weekend celebrating 50 years.
Thanks to our Turkeyfest Board of Directors for their dedication and unwavering commitment to this long-standing event. Thank you Turkeyfest sponsors City of Cuero, Del Papa Distributing, Devon, Energy Waste and 5D Steakhouse/Travelin Tavern. Thanks to our Ruby Begonia sponsors:
Amherst, Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Cuero Lube & Tire, Cuero Pecan House, Engine Services, Exibix, H-E-B, GVEC, Nitro, and Partners Chevrolet.
Great job 2022 Cuero Turkeyfest Race Team. Ruby won! We thank our race team sponsors: Cuero Pecan House, Cuero Lube & Tire, Exibix, and Benny Boyd Partners Chevrolet Buick GMC. This is what Cuero’s Turkeyfest is all about — turkeys, traditions and family fun.
Thank you for letting me serve the great town of Cuero. What an honor to serve as president of CTF 50th Anniversary Celebration. See you at our 51st Turkeyfest on Oct. 13-15, 2023.
God Bless,
Brenda Martin, president, Cuero Turkeyfest Board of Directors, Cuero