Editor, the Advocate:
The members of First Presbyterian Church of Victoria would like to express their appreciation to all the folks in the Crossroads community who helped make the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the Presbyterian Day School such a joyful and successful event.
On Sunday morning, Oct. 24th, over 70 visitors participated with us in a “homecoming reunion” of former students, parents of students, and faculty who have been associated with PDS over the years. Three people among us were members of the inaugural class of students in 1946 when the school was opened in fulfillment of a vision by the members of our church for the creation of a Christian-oriented preschool founded on the principles of Christ’s love for “all the little children.”
To all those who helped us gather and display PDS memorabilia, to all the current PDS students who sang for us on Sunday morning, to all the volunteers who helped us publicize this event, and to all the graduates and educators (past and present) who participated in this happy celebration in person or in spirit, we say thank you. May God bless you, and may God continue to bless the Presbyterian Day School, its students and their parents, its faculty, and all its many friends who have contributed to the success of its ministry of education among God’s youngest disciples.
The Rev, James DeMent, Victoria
