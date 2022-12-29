Editor, the Advocate:
In the yuletide time of the year, it’s appalling to watch an ex-president sink deeper into narcissistic buffoonery — in the form of $99 digital trading cards showing him in various poses. The latest gift to his MAGA cult is — what’s the appropriate term — disgraceful? Hilariously demented? Positively pathetic? Maybe all of them
Because he’s in dire straits financially with a plethora of legal fees and on the cusp of likely prosecution for his overbearing bad boy misbehavior, he’s understandably desperate — but thanks to the unwavering, fanatical devotion (not to mention gullibility) of his supporters, he’ll never be totally devoid of funds, not as long as there’s a multitude of people subservient to him that he can grift.
In the meantime, relax Mr. Biden. If this is the man you end up facing at the next election, you can laugh your way back into the White House.
Biden’s mental condition? Compared to the brain of “The Donald,” Joe’s just fine.
Still, it’s Christmas, for the time being, why don’t we ignore Trump’s criminality, dishonesty, sociopathy, (and, apparently, his steady retreat from reality) and give him his due — he’s the only president in our history who’s a born entertainer. He’s kept us constantly regaled with his hilariously over-inflated ego and clownish incompetence.
All of it is — almost — a saving grace for a bad joke of an ex-president who’s burying himself deeper every day in a self-created abyss.
So, Merry Christmas, Mr. Trump, thanks to the fact that your party of “law and order” has caught and punished the Grinch who stole Christmas — something those soft-on-crime Democrats could have never done — you’ve made Christmas in America great again. So many stunning accomplishments.
And you can take all of this along with a recommendation for the award of Entertainer of the Year with you as your legal troubles gain momentum in the coming year.
Whatever DOJ prosecution should do to you, Donald, rest easy that at least one or two of your more solicitous supporters will likely send you a cake with a file in it should you be incarcerated. Jesus himself could have benefitted from such fanatical devotion.
Couldn’t someone have found a way to include a stick of bubble gum with Trump’s digital trading cards, as with baseball cards in the past? It would have made the $99 price a little less outrageous.
Mark Walters, Victoria