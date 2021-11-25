Editor, the Advocate:
On Nov. 19th we had a fundraiser to help support the youth group of our church. It was a big success.
We want to thank all who gave their time and efforts for this event. Also, to everyone who came by and purchased meals from our to-go lines. This money will help send kids to camp or other Christian events.
A big thank you to all the merchants who contributed gifts cards to help defray the cost of our annual turkey and dressing fund raising event — Sam’s Club, Walmart (Houston Highway), Target, and both H-E-B stores.
Also thanks to Pastor Kara Hairell Speed.
Sincerely Martin Luther Lutheran Church Christ in the Country Shared Ministry in Coletoville.
Robert Farek, MLLC Youth group sponsor, Victoria
