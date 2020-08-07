Editor, the Advocate:
What if our local political leaders gathered their collective courage to defy the insane national movement to de-fund the police, by actually increasing the funding of our city and county law enforcement?
Not only additional staff and increased pay rates but substantive, enhanced training to effectively deal with mental illness and defuse violence? The predictable response is that there is not enough money but that’s just the safe answer from timid leaders.
You never know what the populace might support until you try. It might even be the start of a counter movement nationwide that began in humble Victorias.
Another crazy idea would be one or more prominent persons of faith to go out on a limb and publicly (per social and conventional media) ask God to remove the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the disease COVID-19 from the face of the earth; not a single virus left alive inside a single person anywhere. It must be a permanent, total annihilation of the virus say by Thanksgiving 2020, before we develop a vaccine. This would be a world-wide, irrefutable, supernatural miracle comparable to Moses parting the Red Sea, Elijah calling down fire from heaven, and Joshua suspending the earth’s rotation, all with God’s help.
Or maybe not. More likely we will hear excuses such as “God doesn’t work that way”, or “you should not test God” or “God only works through us”. It doesn’t count if we wait 18 months after hard working scientists do the heavy lifting of developing a working vaccine then we later claim that it’s a gift from God. I’m talking about a full blown one time per millennium miracle that has nothing to do with science. Jesus is quoted in Matthew 17:20, “If you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, move from here to there, and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.” Either you believe or you don’t. Why limit God? Perhaps the real sin is being too afraid to ask.
Everyone knows this will not happen. Most prominent people of faith are good, reasonable individuals who have earthly reputations and livelihoods at stake. Like the rest of us, they enjoy the benefits of science in their daily lives and know that if we want a cure for COVID-19 we will have to do it ourselves.
Rick Collie, Victoria
