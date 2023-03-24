Editor, the Advocate:
Though the face of healthcare is forever changing, we know one thing remains the same: Whether it be in the ER, on the operating table, or in a clinic, physicians shoulder the ultimate responsibility for a patient’s care. Thanks to our doctors who have braved the long journey down the road to becoming a physician, our world has become a brighter, better, and healthier place.
We at DeTar Healthcare System are grateful for the more than the 245 physicians who work in our hospitals, offices and clinics.
We celebrate and honor their commitment to their field, their patients and their community. Be it a primary care doctor fresh out of residency, or a veteran surgeon who continues to hone skills by adapting to learning the latest technology, we thank them. Thanks to our medical staff, we have helped more than thousands of individuals overcome health obstacles they would have never thought possible. When lock-downs and health scares made it difficult to see patients in person, many of our physicians adapted to new practices, using tele-visits to ease access–and these have not stopped.
It is too easy to forget that the physician – the healer, the comforter, the saver of lives – is a human. The same doctor who was triumphant in making a diagnosis in a perplexing case has to deliver the grim prognosis to the patient and his family. The pediatrician who is treating a severely injured or ill child has to go home to tuck in her own little ones. The longtime family doctor who has watched a patient evolve from a vibrant and active lifestyle to an aging, weakened state may be facing the same dilemma with his own elderly parents.
On March 30, we take time to thank our doctors — newcomer and veteran, primary care and specialist — for their unwavering dedication to caring for the lives that enter into DeTar Hospital. We acknowledge their lives outside of the hospital, though, we realize that their chosen career path often makes it difficult to separate the two worlds. The physicians who serve our hospital and numerous clinics all have their own stories to tell, tales of heroic measures inside our walls and in our community. We are extremely fortunate to have these men and women. Today especially, we acknowledge their daily contributions, sacrifices, skills and concern for our community.
Bernard Leger, Victoria