Editor, the Advocate:
The county commissioners and the county judge are dodging, or hiding, or squirming, well basically, all of the above.
These maneuvers started, in my mind anyway, when the head of the group that was charged with doing a study to tell the taxpayers where their money went following the repairs due to Harvey’s visit began the huge stall.
First indication of squirming was when the investigating group took a crazy amount of time to tell taxpayers nothing about what happened to the millions that seemed to disappear. This tells me their thinking was, “the longer it goes on everybody will forget and the problem will go away.’
Next, the head of the investigating group tells, after months, the public and the Victoria Advocate that the person in charge of the company that “did the repairs” for the county is coming to town to explain and clear everything up as to where, when and how the millions were spent.
The head of group tells the Advocate he will call the newspaper when this person shows up so the paper can be present for the meeting. The person who was in charge of the repairs comes and goes, but the Advocate is not notified and the leader of the county investigation team tells the Victoria Advocate the reason they were not called so they could be present at the big “clear everything up” meeting was because “I forgot to call the newspaper.” Really? I forgot! Hmm. Hiding at its worst! That is so weak and transparent I can’t believe he had the gall to even throw that one out there.
Now the county judge uses one of the oldest tricks in the book to dodge what’s going on with this audit investigation. The trick is to use terminology to hide what is going on.
He says that a regular audit done by a certified accounting firm examining the whole mess is, in essence, the same as a forensic audit. The Advocate has pointed out that in fact this is not so. The forensic audit obviously goes way deeper and as it seems brings on a higher level of hiding, dodging and squirming.
Don Andres, Victoria
