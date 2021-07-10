Editor, the Advocate:
Gov. Greg Abbott is popular and it is easy to understand why.
As other states and the federal government seek to curtail our gun rights, Gov. Abbott protects our 2nd Amendment rights. He is so proactive in this effort that starting Sept.1 all legal gun owners in Texas will have the right of “constitutional carry.” This assures unfettered open and concealed carry rights as the founder’s intended.
He has fought critical race theory in schools to protect our children from racist brainwashing.
He has shielded us from political efforts to control how we live from wearing face masks to eating out and more. He kept our economy strong with an early lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, “reopening” Texas, while achieving lower COVID-19 mortality rates than many blue states that maintained crushing COVID-19 restrictions including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode island, Connecticut, and Illinois. Our children were in real schools with real teachers while many other states kept children at home.
He’s also a hero defending Texas borders since the Biden administration fails to do so. His leadership in this arena is obvious as nine other states have sent assets to help him with the border defense of Texas. It seems his leadership transcends Texas. I wish him a wonderful future.
I have been to Iraq, Pakistan, Kuwait and other places where freedom remains elusive. Those experiences made me appreciate the fact that I am an American.
I have lived in California, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Those experiences make me appreciate that I now live in Texas.
Bob Coleman, Victoria
