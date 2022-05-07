Editor, the Advocate:
Each year, we have a special week in May when we unify as hospitals to honor all of our incredible staff who work so diligently to make a difference every day. It’s a week of gathering, reflecting, honoring, celebrating and recognizing everyone’s unique roles in providing exceptional care for those we serve.
I have often said that what we do in healthcare is a sacred responsibility, where people put their faith and trust in us to ensure their safety, great outcomes, and an exceptional experience along the way.
I’m so proud of the staff that we have the honor of working with at Citizens Medical Center. They strive each and every moment to fulfill our iCare Values of Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect, and Excellence. These are not just words; they reflect the culture of our commitment and the way we care for our patients in the hospital, in our clinics, in your homes with our home health services, and at our HealthPlex fitness and wellness facility.
The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented challenges and hardships for everyone. Healthcare became a focal point as physicians and staff were inundated with very sick patients during the peak of each surge. We are grateful that the worst of those days have past and appreciate the resilience of our staff who worked through that as a team, everyone pitching in to pick up extra shifts, work long hours and cover for each other like family. Hospitals across the country were stretched and we were no exception, but our staff rose to the occasion because of their commitment to patients in need and to each other as friends and colleagues. As a result, we have become stronger, more united, and better prepared to take on the next challenge whatever it may be.
During this National Hospital Week, we honor our amazing healthcare team. We appreciate your dedication, determination, compassion and skill in fulfilling your unique responsibilities in the lives of those we serve. Thank you for your commitment. It’s a privilege to work with you.
Mike Olson, CEO, Citizens Medical Center, Victoria
