Editor, the Advocate:
Each year, we have a special day in March when we get together to honor our physicians for Doctor’s Day.
It’s a day of gathering, reflection, and expressing appreciation.
This year, like the rest of our community, we postponed our traditional plans of celebrating due to the COVID-19 virus mitigation efforts.
Our usual setting has changed, but our sincere appreciation is unwavering.
The dedication and selflessness we have seen in our community and around the world over the past few weeks reminds us why we honor our physicians each year.
Here in Victoria, our physicians are working together in an effort to fight this virus and prepare for whatever may come.
They have helped keep us safe and preserved personal protection equipment by postponing surgery and other elective procedures. They have made changes and adjustments in their offices and clinics, such as introducing telemedicine. They have not hesitated to put themselves at risk in the care and treatment of those in need.
They have sacrificed much and given their all, working day and night alongside nurses, technicians, first responders, and other healthcare staff in preparing for COVID-19.
As a Hospital CEO and as a resident of this community, I am professionally and personally grateful.
Stay safe, stay well informed, and know that these impressive medical professionals are here for you when you need them. I’m honored and proud to work alongside them and our incredibly dedicated staff at Citizens Medical Center.
Mike Olson, CEO, Citizens Medical Center, Victoria
