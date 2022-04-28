Editor, the Advocate:
I recently returned to Victoria after living in San Antonio for 40 years. As I began to explore and acquaint myself once again with the city, I searched for ways I might get my cultural fixes, as I was spoiled having many options in San Antonio. I need not have worried.
On one of the Five Points corners sits a jewel of a museum. With my first visit, I was hooked. The space itself is amazing enough, but what Ann Harithas and Magdalena Kuykendall and her staff have filled it with have moved me each time I have been there. From Jesse Lott and Travis Whitfield to Clark Fox, and most recently Mel Chin, each exhibit for me has been a visual as well as spiritual feast.
Ann Harithas passed away at the end of last year, leaving Five Points Museum as a gift to the people of the city of Victoria. Rest beautifully Ann and thank you for being so generous- and for leaving us the gift of art.
Carrie Herder, Victoria
