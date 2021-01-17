Editor, the Advocate:
Dear Representative Michael Cloud,
You ran. You hid. You left subordinates alone in harm’s way to protect you and to face the symbols, the weapons, the President, and the mob you helped create and support. You were frightened.
Yuck.
Please remove my contact from your email and mailing lists.
Sincerely,
Bob Weiss, Hallettsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.