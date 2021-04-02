Editor, the Advocate:
As the season approaches for a life given up for us;
A gift from his Father without any fuss.
Our future we compromise in so many ways
by not appreciating His woeful last days.
The message has been there for thousands of years
but not seen by some that could settle their fears.
We all seek refuge in order to live
and His sacrifice for all was all He could give.
Once realized by us of this love at great cost,
you may emerge as one found never again to be lost.
When things seem bad and seem at the very worst;
feeling real lost, thinking your world will soon burst.
Gather your strength to see your way through.
Don't give up whatever you do.
Remember your faith and the One just above.
He is there for us all and He will show you His love.
It is now in His hands so keep a cool head.
Now the decisions you make will be in the direction you are led.
Be as strong as you can to meet any test,
now equipped with the blessings from the best of the best.
Donald Cook, Port Lavaca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.