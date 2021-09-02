Editor, the Advocate:
In less than eight months, President Biden has destroyed President Trump’s extraordinary accomplishments. I believe most Americans agree it is time Biden’s job performance is rated.
Domestic Policies/Actions: A couple of Biden’s first actions were to cancel the Keystone Oil pipeline project and stop construction of our border walls. He attempted to stop the issuance of new oil/gas leases on Federal lands, but that was overturned in the courts. Our ability to remain energy independent has decreased and has allowed OPEC and Russia to dominate the world’s energy sector. The result will be future high gasoline prices.
Biden’s immigration policies and stopping border wall construction has revealed his open border concept. Migrants worldwide have begun illegally crossing our borders in record numbers. Many illegals are being transported to cities across our nation and it is estimated 2 million legal and illegal migrants will enter the U. S. this year. This will seriously impact our welfare/health systems and schools.
By allowing this illegal invasion, it appears this is Biden’s political strategy to broaden the Democratic Party’s voting base. Beyond a needed $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Biden is advocating the need for a $3.4 trillion “rebuilding plan” which will be used to fund radical socialist “new green” proposals and other cradle-to-grave issues.
Biden’s plan to tax the rich will be counterproductive and won’t come close to producing enough revenue to pay for excess spending. Rating: Extremely Poor.
Foreign Policies: Although many Americans agree with President Biden to remove our military from Afghanistan, Biden made one of the worst evacuation blunders in American history. Biden ignored warnings that the Taliban had already captured almost all of Afghanistan and the remnants of the Afghan Army had been weakened and may not be able to defend Kabul. The Taliban realized this weakness and captured Kabul in a matter of days, trapping an untold number of American citizens and Allied Afghans before they could be evacuated. When the last U. S. military transports left Afghanistan, they left behind an estimated 200 Americans and thousands of allied Afghans. Because of Biden’s ill-advised and irresponsible evacuation plan, we lost 13 U. S. service men and many Afghan allies who were killed by a terrorist bomb during the evacuation.
The conclusion of my rating of Biden’s performance indicates he has failed in his leadership abilities and may be exhibiting signs of diminishing mental health.
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
