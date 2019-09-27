Editor, the Advocate:
We have been in Afghanistan for 19 years and there is a way to get out but we have not tried it. We need to keep identifying terrorists by satellites and drones and wipe them out.
But the people of Kabul, the capital, desperately need security. Terrorists are sneaking in and blowing up people at random. This is unacceptable. We need to work with the Afghanistan government and build a “China Wall” around the city and keep the people safe. There are pro Taliban supporters even in the government. We will ban the “burke” from the city as a security risk. They would greatly appreciate our help in creating a “safe” city.
Afghanistan is rich in undeveloped minerals, and if it were not for the terrorists, companies could come in and develop the nation richly.
In the prisons sit 150 captured terrorists. Have any of these men ever heard of Jesus?
We need to evangelize. How many Christian churches are there in Kabul? How about zero.
Nineteen years and no Christian churches! How many Catholic churches are there? There is a small chapel in the Vatican Embassy. That’s it.
We need to get with their government to allow us to help build churches with security fences around them and guards. We will build a Jewish synagogue, a Christian temple and a Catholic cathedral. No worry the cost, God will provide. We will also build a baseball stadium and a soccer stadium. In addition we will put an English teacher in every school to teach English as a second language and to make sure “hate” is not being taught as it is in Palestine. Put the “package” to a city vote. If they approve, great!
If they refuse then we should give them an ultimatum, either we build are we leave. Jesus said: “to love your enemies.” We need Catholic and Protestant missionaries to come to Afghanistan and help teach the people what Democracy is and what Christianity is.
We also need to put the Ten Commandments back into our schools and stop killing babies. That will end gun violence.
Wm. Paul Tasin, Victoria
