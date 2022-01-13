Editor, the Advocate:
I along with millions of Americans are dismayed/appalled with the current status and direction our nation is headed. It seems inconceivable that millions of naïve Americans have forgotten or don’t understand how lucky they are to live in the most unique nation in the world.
Unfortunately, we are now living in an age where our nation has become a fertile ground for socialism to thrive. As a result, many Americans seem to believe that the government should provide cradle to grave benefits/support. Their mindsets block out the fact that socialism/communism is a failed system of government which removes freedom and entraps its citizens as pawns to big government control. The following old well known quotation provides some perspective to this issue; “When half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because someone else is going to get what they work for, that is the beginning of the end of any nation.”
In closing, history indicates our nation had to overcome many serious obstacles and problems when it was founded. One could wonder if divine intervention was involved in the establishment of our nation and the creation of our unique constitution and system of government. In other words was there a divine plan for America and its role in the world? Regardless of one’s opinion in considering this question, it is clear that allowing America to become a socialist or communist nation will not bode well for our safety and other free world nations.
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
