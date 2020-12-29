Editor, the Advocate:
During this untraditional holiday season, I have been humming a cheerful tune I have known for as long as I can remember. This catchy, jingly-belled melody embedded into a seasonal grocery store commercial never fails to brighten my mood and reflect on the Texas I have grown to love.
Even as a child in Chicago, I clapped and stomped along to it, thinking about Texas. Back then, my Texas thoughts mainly consisted of cattle, oil wells, singing cowboys and lots of land doing nothing. Since residing in this physically beauteous place for many years, Texas has revealed much more. Some revelations have inspired me, while others have boggled my most logical sensibilities. But those are for future essays and less-stressful seasons.
Ironically, the song, ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’s roots are Californian. It was written by songwriter Don Swander and lyricist June Hershey. The duo wrote several forgettable songs for World War II era Westerns cranked out in Hollywood. Of the 3,000 songs Swander wrote, this was his only hit. Reportedly, he disliked the tune as it was only two chords. Nevertheless, the song became ubiquitous, with over a million radio plays.
Most of us probably struggle to remember when we have not heard it. Whether as a University of Texas band standard before football games or at a George Strait concert, the song was originally released in the early 40s. Perry Como recorded it days after Pearl Harbor’s attack and it swiftly rose to the top of Your Hit Parade. The song’s rowdy, clap along interactivity was especially embraced by Texas servicemen during the war helping it quickly become both a Texas and American classic. Since then, it has spawned a myriad of versions performed by Bing Crosby, Gene Autry, Ray Charles and even the Muppets.
The lyrics say it all. The stars at night are indeed big and bright and the prairie sky is panoramically wide and high. However, romanticizing coyote trails might seem a bit uncharacteristic as many Texans are simply content eliminating livestock predators. And, unlike the controversial, racist-based anthem ‘The Eyes of Texas’ and even ‘Dixie’, ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’ remains refreshingly non-offensive. So, to this holiday season of challenges, I am raising my low-fat, non-alcoholic eggnog purchased at you-know-where to toast a Texas song enjoyed by all Americans whether together or just a Ka-yippee-aye away.
Claudia McCarty, Victoria
