Editor, the Advocate:
I am a woman, I have a right to make my own choices. I also have a responsibility to make good ones, because there are consequences to every choice I make.
I am also pro-life and believe that life begins at conception.
Women have the choice whether to enter into a sexual relationship or not, and to realize the choice she is making is one that may create a life. We have been given free will to make responsible choices and this is a big one.
I don’t believe a woman can just decide to have an abortion whenever she wants. This is more than a woman’s personal choice, this is the termination of a human life.
I believe that all life is valuable and we as women are given the gift to unite with God to bring this beautiful child into a world where he is safe and loved.
I also believe that if more women made the decision to wait until marriage where there is a father who is also wanting to have a family, we would have a more loving and family oriented world instead of the suffering and pain of raising a child alone.
Pro-life is our choice. Come with us on our 35th annual Candlelight March on Jan. 27. Bring your flash lights and candles together let’s take a stand for the unborn.
Please join us to show your commitment to the Right to Life Movement.
The 35th Candlelight March will take place Jan. 27. We will gather at 6:30 p.m. in downtown at the DeLeon Plaza, the march will begin at 7 p.m. Please bring a candle or flashlight. We will recite a rosary and walk to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church where we will have a guest speaker. Those who cannot walk can meet at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. There will be transportation back to DeLeon Plaza.
Everyone who is pro-life is encouraged to come.
This year’s speaker is Jason Jones. He has a very powerful story you don’t want to miss.
Bernie Seale, Victoria
