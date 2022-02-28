Editor, the Advocate:
On the South banks of Washington’s Tidal Basin, Thomas Jefferson still speaks – “God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God? Indeed, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just that His justice cannot sleep forever.” Jefferson’s words are a forceful and explicit warning that to remove God from this country will destroy it.
Above the head of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court are the Ten Commandments, with the great American eagle protecting them. Moses is included among the great lawgivers in Herman A. MacNeil’s marble sculpture group on the east front. The crier who opens each session closes with the words, “God save the United States and this Honorable Court,” Our founding father’s word still speaks to us today, “listen”. Psalms 33: 12, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord; and the people whom He hath chosen for His own inheritance.”
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort
