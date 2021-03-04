Editor, the Advocate:
I was shocked at Abbott's decision to rescind the mask mandate and open all businesses 100%. Especially when our state finally was moving in the right direction, just makes no sense to turn the safety measures off and go in the opposite direction. The CDC has requested all states have a mask mandate until 70 to 80% of their population is vaccinated, so why did we not follow their advice? Why would Abbott not listen to the scientists and stay the course until it is completely safe for all of us?
We were warned of several new variants and until we have more data on them we need leadership that will lead us to safety. Our great state has been devastated by this virus, and when we now show a glimmer of light it was put out by a bad political decision. How many times has this happened in the past? The reason our economy is doing badly is we haven't stayed the course to rid our country of the virus. It takes a lot of strength of character to do that and I am sorely disappointed again at the our state's leader.
I pray we all place our political and personal preferences aside and look at the people. Over half a million have died so far and many of them Texans. Let us all pray and hold onto our faith in God.
Danna Garland, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.