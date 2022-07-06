Editor, the Advocate:
Anti-abortion has become a huge political issue in our country with SCOTUS declaring its ban recently.
I have always leaned toward pro-life because I felt that the unborn child deserved to be born after conception, regardless of the circumstances that led to the pregnancy. It seems to me that the Republicans want every pregnancy to give way to a healthy birth and are willing to go so far as to help it happen for the good of the mother and the baby whether it is conceived in wedlock or not, but, are they prepared to help the mother after she goes home with the baby and assure her of a safe environment to raise the child to flourish in the world it is born into?
To me there are very few instances to where I would be against the birth, such as early signs of deformity or known brain abnormalities that would render the child helpless. Pregnancies due to rape, or incest to youth in early puberty could prove to be life threatening to the young mother and could likely cause her death at childbirth, thus, warranting an abortion.
As for those who are prone to an active sex life early on or later in life, try to prevent the pregnancy through the use of contraceptives so as to not bring an unwanted child into the world.
I would like to see sex education courses brought back into the public school curriculum as a constructive way to help prevent unwanted pregnancies. Some say that it is the parents' role to educate the children, but I don’t see that as always working in real life.
It seems to me that sex education would still be a good thing to teach so kids can start thinking about being more responsible for their decisions to have sex before marriage or not, because if they do conceive, the right thing to do is to see that the child is well taken care of by the parents, preferably, as a married couple who are committed to do so.
Clark Walker, Victoria
