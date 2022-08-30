Editor, the Advocate:
The first amendment to the United States Constitution states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof… “ , Generally referred to as the separation of church and state. This is one of the bedrock freedoms in our country — the freedom to worship as we please, or not to worship at all, if we please.
The abortion issue is a matter of religion. Those who believe that abortion should be illegal feel that way based on their religious beliefs and they are free to feel that way. However, not all people share those beliefs, nor are they required to do so in order to be citizens of the United States. The framers of the Constitution wanted it clear that there would be no established religion in this country, that no laws would be passed forcing everyone to believe the same way.
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade we are all being asked to accept what one segment of the population believes, and that was not the intent of the writers of the constitution. No laws can be passed that would require everyone to follow one groups religious beliefs.
We must keep politics out of religion and religion out of politics.
Claire Barnhart, Berclair
