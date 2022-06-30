Editor, the Advocate:
The United States Supreme Court has overturned the Roe v. Wade decision which had made abortion legal in our Constitution. The Court ruled that the 1973 decision legalizing abortion was judicially flawed as there was no mention of abortion in the Constitution or legislative law. In my opinion, there was an element of Judicial activism which played a part in the establishment of the 1973 abortion law as Congress is supposed to make laws, not non-elected members of the Supreme Court. The decision made by the 1973 Court was based primarily on a woman’s right of freedom of choice and a fundamental right of privacy which was based solely on the Court’s “interpretation” of the 14th Amendment in the Constitution, to the exclusion of all other issues, Constitutional or otherwise.
To provide additional support for the 1973 Court decision, Justice Harry Blackmum concluded that the word “person” as used in the 14th Amendment under the Equal Protection Clause does not include the unborn. However, there is no Constitutional text explicitly holding an unborn child to be or not to be a person. As an effect of the unanimity of States in holding unborn children to be persons under criminal, tort and property law, the text of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment compels federal protection of unborn persons. The Roe v. Wade and other cases implicitly recognize this function of State Sovereignty.
When abortion was legalized in 1973, it opened Pandora’s box indirectly affecting all Americans. It had a negative influence on our morals, society, sexual norms, religious beliefs, our economy, population growth and was a National dividing issue.
To put the abortion issue in perspective, The National Right to Life Committee estimated that 63,459,781 abortions were performed since 1973 based on data supplied by the CDC and Guttmacher Institute. As a point of reference, recorded on July 1, 2021, the U. S. Census Bureau indicated the population of America was 331,893,745.
Lastly, abortion violates the very essence of right to life of which humanity should embrace in order to attain a higher plane of civilized existence.
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
