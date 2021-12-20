Editor, the Advocate:
Regarding the letter to the editor written by Theodore Holden that was published on Dec. 10 regarding an article on the AHA website that claims heart related issues from the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. I went to the website and found that the AHA issued an Expression of Concern within two weeks regarding the abstract citing several typographical errors, no data, and no statistical analysis. That can be viewed at: https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000001051
I am not trying to act as a medical authority but rather trying to make readers aware that accuracy of the information continues to evolve.
The J&J vaccine is an alternative to the mRNA based vaccines.
Thanks to the health care providers who have had to deal with the coronavirus head-on to the point of exhaustion. Thanks to those who made the vaccinations at the Community Center earlier this year happen.
Charles Kreuz, Victoria
